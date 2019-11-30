Cabela’s Toy Donation Drive

Santa Clause is coming to town.....!

On Saturday November 30th and Sunday December 1st both Edmonton Cabela’s Locations will be hosting a Toy Donation event in support of 630 CHED’s Santas Anonymous.

Cabela’s Customers will be encouraged to bring in a new toy to donate to the Santas Anonymous program and grab a photo with the man himself... Santa Clause! (The times for photos with Santa on Saturday are 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. and Sunday from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.) Click here for more information.

Cabela’s Edmonton Locations:

15320-37St. NW – North Location

6150 Currents Dr. NW – South Location