630 CHED – Zoominescence: A Festival of Light

It's back... and 630 CHED is proud to be a part of...

ZOOMINESCENCE, A FESTIVAL OF LIGHT

LIGHT IS ENERGIZING. LIGHT IS REVITALIZING.

DATES: EVERY DECEMBER WEEKEND + THE 26TH, 2019 | 5 PM to 9 PM

This December, Zoominescence, hosted by the Valley Zoo Development Society, will stage a spectacular exhibition of artistic light installations within the unique setting of the Edmonton Valley Zoo. The festival’s vision is to celebrate light, artistry, imagination and the strong spirit of our community in the winter. Join us for an evening of light, animals, skating, hot chocolate and fun for the whole family! Running every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, plus the 26th!

We will be posting our event calendar, along with the Artist Installations you can expect to see at this year’s festival and advanced ticket purchasing very soon!

Zoominescence is a fundraiser in partnership with our charity and the Edmonton Valley Zoo and therefore annual zoo passes will not work for entry to the festival. But not too worry, admission is very nominal & funds will help build our zoo!