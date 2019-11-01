Other
Nov 1 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

On Location: Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation Mighty Millions Lottery

Where
Stollery Children's Hospital - 8440 114 St NW, Edmonton, View Map
When
Website
https://mightymillionslottery.com/

Mighty Millions Lottery is your chance to win big while doing something bigger - changing a child's life!

When you buy a ticket, you’re investing in the best children’s health programs, equipment, training and research at the Stollery Children’s Hospital—the most specialized children’s hospital in Western Canada—and in communities across northern Alberta. Our province-wide lottery helps to advance pediatric physical and mental health, and supports kids from backyards across Alberta who rely on the Stollery’s expanding network of care. Last year the Stollery responded to more than 293,000 patient visits and performed 11,333 surgeries, with 44 per cent of those kids and teens coming from outside Edmonton.

Audi & Australia Early Bird Prize or $150,000 Cash
Early Bird Prize Deadline: Friday, November 1