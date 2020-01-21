21-01-2020 19:30

22-01-2020 22:00

America/Toronto

Alberta Ballet presents Diavolo

Diavolo was seen by over 95 million people as one of the top 10 finalists on NBC's America's Got Talent. The Los Angeles-based dance company Diavolo continues to push a new edge of performance with Artistic Director Jacques Heim's inventive genius and his fearless, athletic daredevils.