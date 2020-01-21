View Full Results
Theater
Jan 21, 2020 - Jan 22, 2020 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Alberta Ballet presents Diavolo

Where
Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium - 11455 87 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Diavolo was seen by over 95 million people as one of the top 10 finalists on NBC's America's Got Talent. The Los Angeles-based dance company Diavolo continues to push a new edge of performance with Artistic Director Jacques Heim's inventive genius and his fearless, athletic daredevils. 

Website
https://www.albertaballet.com/

