630 CHED – Celine Dion Courage World Tour

630 CHED is thrilled to announce that global icon Celine Dion will be coming to Edmonton on April 21st, 2020 as part of her Courage World Tour!
Celine Dion will bring her COURAGE WORLD TOUR to Edmonton’s Rogers Place on April 21, 2020. Tickets will go on-sale Friday, October 4, at 10am local and can be purchased HERE
Last week, Celine Dion released three new tracks, from her highly anticipated upcoming album also entitled Courage. “Imperfections,” “Lying Down,” and “Courage” represent an exciting new creative direction for Celine and fans will have a chance to hear songs from the new album throughout the journey of the COURAGE WORLD TOUR.
For tickets and full tour schedule/information, visit celinedion.com.