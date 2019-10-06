630 CHED – Edmonton Photographic Tradeshow & Seminars
630 CHED is excited to partner with McBain Camera to support the Edmonton Photographic Tradeshow on October 6th, 2019!
Come on down to the DoubleTree by Hilton West Edmonton for the 11th annual Edmonton Photographic Tradeshow.
Every photographic industry leader will be in attendance showcasing the latest and greatest in photographic equipment. Get hands-on experience with the newest DSLR, mirrorless system cameras, lenses and lighting gear, as well as the latest must-have accessories to complement your growing collection of gear.
Learn more by visiting www.edmontonphototradeshow.com