Meet the Makers- Ottewell Artisan Market + AB Local Food Week

Join us for this special community appreciation event supported by Alberta Agriculture, Open Farm Days & our amazing Ottewell Artisan Farmers' Market vendors for Local Food Week 2019. Alberta Local Food Week gives you a chance to meet local farmers and entrepreneurs who work to put nutritious food on our plates and show support for all things grown, made and harvested in Alberta. Alberta Local Food Week is a great opportunity to enjoy some delicious local food. THURSDAY AUGUST 15 we invite you to MEET THE MAKERS of our market! Many of our artisan vendors are offering show and tells, Q&A's and bringing local food & drink samples to taste the bounty of Alberta in August. ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN 1 of 3 baskets of bounty. Featuring artisan goods from our AB local growers, makers and bakers. Look forward to the following events: -Thistle hill petting farm with baby goats! -Inflatable Fun Free Bouncy Castle fun -Live Music by Local Edmonton Musician The Gentle Yeti -Food Trucks Oh For Food Sakes -Storytelling by Parent by Magic -Take a walk through the edible gardens to see our sister project Waldorf-Ottewell Community Garden Meet the Makers: 1. Takota Coen with Coen Farm - Ethical farm practices that can help the planet! Nutrient dense foods for health. 2. Colleen’s Chocolates - Support local to help global fair trade. Q&A a local Chocolatier. 3. Jayce Nagie with Maple Greenview Honey- Urban bee keeping expert Q&A, bee hive show and tell. 4. Two Carrots Studio - Local Alberta Silversmith will be heating things up with live demos outdoors. 5. Wild Yeast - Sourdough fermentation methods Q&A. Starters available. 6. Rocky Mountain Gourmet Mushrooms - DIY mushroom growing kits Q&A. 7. Fibre Hooligans - Sustainable house wares to reduce plastic! Dryer balls FYI, wastefree water 'balloons', Beeswax wraps care 8. The Herbal Mama - Fermentation display & demo, samples, cultures, kits and tools available. 9. Herb and Garlic Nutrition - Q & A about culturing vegan cheese & ask the nutritionist anything :) 10. Page Turners Book Shop - Demo of paper art, wreath making. Local book expert! Plus 30+ artisan vendors ATM Kidzone Free Parking #ablocalfoodweek