Alberta Women of Industry Classic
On September 6, 2019, the 1st Annual Alberta Women of Industry Classic will kick off at Coloniale Golf Club in Beaumont, AB.
- info@abwomenofindustry.com
On September 6, 2019, the 1st Annual Alberta Women of Industry Classic will kick off at Coloniale Golf Club in Beaumont, AB. Women from across the province are invited to gather together for a fun day of networking and non-competitive golf. This year the AWIC Classic will be supporting Kids Kottage; Edmonton’s first and only crisis nursery.
If you haven't already registered for the 1st Annual AWIC, register now at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/alberta-women-of-industry-classic-tickets-58023272169