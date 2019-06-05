CANADA DAY LATIN PARTY TROPICANA

Hola Friends! We are having our monthly Social TROPICANA Live Salsa Bachata Series Summer 2019 edition. This will feature 1 Latin band Rumba Caliente! 1 DJ to play a mix of Salsa, Bachata and Kizomba music. Doors open at 8pm and the night will start off @ 8:30pm with a beginner to intermediate lesson in Salsa & Bachata! Band will start at 10pm. This is a great date night and even better for singles where you will see many immersed in the Latin dance culture of asking others to dance. Tix today are $15+tax in advance (til midnight) and $20 at the door (or after midnight). Drinks and food available! Here is the link : //www.etownsalsa.com/polar . If you have any question please email us @ etownsalsa@gmail.com or Call us @ 780-906 7939 Alex or Ana, you can also find the event in https://www.facebook.com/events/928347530833698/?event_time_id=928347540833697 WHERE: Polar Park Brewing Co. LTD 10416 80th Ave NW, Edmonton CONTACT INFO:7809067939 TICKET INFO: $15 adv/ $20 door (buy online)