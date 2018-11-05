Holiday Online Auction

Starting Friday Nov 23 at 5 PM ending Sunday Dec 2, at 5 PM, 2018, The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre (SOSVC) is hosting an online auction to raise funds to support volunteers and encourage more people to volunteer. Bidding items include laps around Area 27, a HNZ Helicopter Tour for 4, and 2 hours of the Rootz Bound Music Duo. Bid on dozens of other items donated by local businesses. OR you can donate cash and receive a charitable receipt for income tax purposes via PayPal.Me/SOSVolunteerCentre (contact the volunteer centre to pick up or have your receipt mailed to you) AND you can register as a volunteer at http://www.volunteercentre.info/volunteer/ to receive updates on volunteer positions as they come available. Remember to pass the auction on to friends and family - They will not want to miss out on the unique auction items and packages. Send them the auction website address: http://www.biddingOwl.com/SOSVolunteerCentre Thank you for your interest, your participation, and most of all your support! Any questions or comments can be directed to info@volunteercentre.info or 1-888-566-5661.