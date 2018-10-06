BC-based Cannabis Company, DOJA Launches PARDON for Cannabis Amnesty in Kelowna

More than 500,000 Canadians’ lives have been negatively impacted by decades of criminal convictions for non-violent, minor cannabis offenses that soon will no longer be a crime, including challenges renting a home, volunteering, and finding meaningful employment. While cannabis legalization is a turning point for Canada, those with records could be left behind. In today’s age of legalization, how is this even possible?

Local cannabis producer, DOJA, has partnered with Cannabis Amnesty to create PARDON - a line of clothing and accessories that raise awareness about this injustice to help ensure that no Canadian is burdened with a criminal record for cannabis possession, which is something that will soon no longer be a crime.

This weekend, DOJA will be bringing its PARDON truck to high traffic areas across Kelowna, offering cold pressed juices to those who sign Cannabis Amnesty’s petition, and tons of merchandise and swag for purchase – 100 per cent of the proceeds will go towards supporting Cannabis Amnesty’s mission.

You can catch the truck this coming weekend at the following locations:

• October 6 - Kerry Park from 12-6pm

• October 7 - Bernard & Richter from 12-6pm