Alberta Open Farm Days is a weekend that brings Albertans together, and we want you to be our guest. You’ll come away knowing your rural neighbours a little bit better and how food gets from the farm to your table. Join us on August 18th or 19th when more than 100 farms, ranches and ag-tourism operators open their gates and invite visitors to share in local stories, see on-farm demonstrations and purchase locally grown and produced products. (Please check website for location, dates and times for each farm)