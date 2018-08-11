Event
Aug 11 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Cruisin’ for a Cure

Heritage Harley-Davidson - 1616 Calgary Trail SW, Edmonton, View Map
https://cruise.givetouhf.ca/

After a personal experience, Spencer Sherwood is raising funds to support the hematology program at the University of Alberta Hospital.

The skilled members of the hematology team provide care to patients with blood diseases and cancers, of which leukemia is one of the most common.

For more information, click here!

 

Ride Schedule

August 11, 2018

9:00-9:45am - Coffee & registration

9:45-10:00am - Ride briefing

10:00am - Ride begins

12:30pm - Riders start arriving back at Heritage Harley-Davidson

1:00pm - BBQ lunch & thank you
