Cruisin’ for a Cure
- https://cruise.givetouhf.ca/
After a personal experience, Spencer Sherwood is raising funds to support the hematology program at the University of Alberta Hospital.
The skilled members of the hematology team provide care to patients with blood diseases and cancers, of which leukemia is one of the most common.
Ride Schedule
August 11, 2018
9:00-9:45am - Coffee & registration
9:45-10:00am - Ride briefing
10:00am - Ride begins
12:30pm - Riders start arriving back at Heritage Harley-Davidson
1:00pm - BBQ lunch & thank you