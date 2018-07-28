THE LUXXUR 300 NASCAR PINTY'S SERIES RACE AT EIR

FRIDAY, JULY 27 & SATURDAY, JULY 28, 2018

A GREAT GIFT FOR THAT NASCAR FAN IN YOUR LIFE!

Head down to the Edmonton International Raceway where there is no such thing as a speed limit. For the fifth year in a row the EIR is hosting the NASCAR Pinty's Series. Find NASCAR Super Stocks, Baby Grands, NASCAR Thunder Cars, NASCAR Feature Stocks & Evolution Racing Mini Cups all speeding around the track cause you know.. if you ain't first your last!

