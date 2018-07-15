The Eagles North American Tour
- When
-
Add to Calendar 15-07-2018 19:00 15-07-2018 23:00 America/Toronto The Eagles North American Tour
NORTH AMERICAN tour* * * *“an evening with the eagles” * *SUNDAY, JULY 15, 2018AIR CANADA CENTRE – TORONTO TICKETS ON SALE SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2017 @ 10AM Story continues below TICKETS AVAILABLE AT http://www.livenation.com, http://www.ticketmaster.caCharge by Phone 1-855-985-5000 Tickets (incl. GST) $69.50, $99.50, $159.50 & $229.50/Reserved Seating(Plus service charges) The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh… Full detailsAir Canada Centre - Toronto, ON DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
NORTH AMERICAN tour
* * * *
“an evening with the eagles”
* *
SUNDAY, JULY 15, 2018
AIR CANADA CENTRE – TORONTO
TICKETS ON SALE SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2017 @ 10AM
TICKETS AVAILABLE AT www.livenation.com, http://www.ticketmaster.ca
Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000
Tickets (incl. GST) $69.50, $99.50, $159.50 & $229.50/Reserved Seating
(Plus service charges)
The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – have set initial tour dates for 2018, beginning March 14 in Chicago, Illinois through July 28 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with additional concerts expected to be announced shortly. The tour will feature stadium concerts in Orlando, Miami, Denver and Minneapolis with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band; Washington D.C. and Philadelphia with James Taylor & His All-Star Band; and Dallas, Texas with Chris Stapleton sharing the bill; with all other dates as an “Evening with the Eagles.”
Tickets for the Arlington, Denver and Washington, D.C. concerts are going on sale beginning Friday, December 1 at 10 AM local time through Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for all other shows go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, December 2 at 10 AM local time. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.
The Eagles and Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform the following concerts:
Sat Apr 14 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Sat Apr 21 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Thu Jun 28 Denver, CO Coors Field
Sat Jun 30 Minneapolis, MN Target Field
The Eagles and James Taylor & His All-Star Band will perform the following concerts:
Thu Jul 26 Washington, DC Nationals Park
Sat Jul 28 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
The Eagles and Chris Stapleton will perform the following concert:
Sat Jun 23 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
The following “Evening with the Eagles” arena concerts are scheduled for:
Wed Mar 14 Chicago, IL United Center
Fri Mar 23 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Thu May 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sun Jul 15 Toronto, ON Air Canada Center
Fri Jul 20 Boston, MA TD Garden
Presale opportunities will be available beginning Thursday, November 30. For complete ticket information, visit Eagles.com.
The EAGLES are one of the most influential and commercially successful American rock bands of all time. With their profound lyrics, harmonies and country-tinged melodies, they created a signature Southern California sound. The Eagles have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, have scored six #1 albums and have topped the singles charts five times. The band has been awarded six GRAMMY® Awards. The Eagles have performed sold-out concert tours worldwide throughout their career. The band’s 2014 History of the Eagles Tour broke numerous U.S. box office records and included five sold-out concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY and six sold-out concerts at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The Eagles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 in their first year of eligibility and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.
Eagles 2018 itinerary:
Wed Mar 14 Chicago, IL United Center
Fri Mar 23 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Sat Apr 14 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Sat Apr 21 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Thu May 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sat Jun 23 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
Thu Jun 28 Denver, CO Coors Field
Sat Jun 30 Minneapolis, MN Target Field
Sun Jul 15 Toronto, ON Air Canada Center
Fri Jul 20 Boston, MA TD Garden
Thu Jul 26 Washington, DC Nationals Park
Sat Jul 28 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park