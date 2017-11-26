ANNUAL SIDNEY NATIVITY EXHIBIT

Our annual Nativity Exhibition “COME LET US ADORE HIM” is officially in it’s 11th year. Come and visit this community exhibit featuring the Christmas Nativity story. Ceramics, art, needlework and crafts depict the birth of Christ through the representation of traditional and non-traditional displays from many countries; Israel, Germany, Norway, Mexico, Japan, France, Italy, Africa, USA and Canada. A large collection of local and international creches, displaying over 800 scenes. Visitors step back in time experiencing this sacred event in history, walk through our gym which is decorated as the market streets of Bethlehem, a White Room, featuring only white, crystal and glass Nativities, a Whimsical Room, depicting both lighter and modern Nativities, and then our new Winter Wonderland, all this amongst 100s of twinkling lights and soft music that will enhance the experience. In the chapel we have a continuing, 1 – 2 minute video presentation, selected scenes from the Nativity story accompanied by beautiful music provided by many talented artists, including the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Christ loved little children and we have two special areas for them, one contains a life-size stable with dress-up clothes that they can try on and pose in the manger with stable animals for a Christmas photo.. A Craft Room, open Mon – Fri 6:00-8:00pm and Sat & Sun 2:00-8:00pm, where they can make a Nativity ornament to take home for FREE. “The purpose of a Nativity creche is to bring to life the events of the birth of Christ so that all who view the scene may personally share the wonder of those who originally saw it.” While the author is unknown, this definition dates from the 1600s and is still valid today. 2017 Nativity Exhibit, a peaceful start to the beginning of the season, before the commercial rush of Christmas is upon you. Whether you believe or not, this artistic showcase, depicting one theme, is amazing. Photos are welcomed. Wheelchair accessible. Facebook page Come Let Us Adore Him and website ww.sidneynativityexhibit.ca Please note: we do offer special times for tour groups who need extra lights and/or assistance, these times are only available by reservations, so please contact us as soon as possible as the spaces are getting filled. Date: Sun, Nov. 26 – Mon, Dec. 4 2017 2:00pm – 9:00pm daily