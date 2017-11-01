Saskatoon Police & IAS Presents: ISLAM AWARENESS DAY

Saskatoon Police and Islamic Association of Saskatchewan Presents: ISLAM AWARENESS DAY. All are welcome! ASK, DISCUSS AND MEET YOUR MUSLIM NEIGHBOURS AND TASTE SOME MULTICULTURAL FOOD.

At the Islamic Centre of Saskatoon, we make every effort at opening our doors to all Canadians, ensuring that engagement with different faith groups is encouraged and openly welcomed. The Islamic Centre has invited many schools, churches, and organizations in the past to provide insights on the religion of Islam.

There will be a short interactive presentation from our Imam, followed by a question and answer session. An opportunity to speak with young Muslims and their experiences. An interactive discussion with Muslim women, regarding women’s rights. You can try out the Hijab and apply Henna painting and many more informative tables and booths and cultural snacks and beverages will be available to try.

Phone: 306-341-8888 or 306-665-6424.