Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 18 2017 6:41pm
02:06

Oshawa family’s truck vandalized

Mon, Sep 18: Last Monday a vehicle was vandalized in a quiet neighbourhood in north Oshawa. The family’s pick-up truck was keyed, covered in paint and had nails placed under the tires. Tom Hayes reports.

