Claude Dauphin
August 1 2017 8:31pm
01:28

Lachine borough mayor, Claude Dauphin Swims in Lac Saint Louis

Tue, Aug 1: Claude Dauphin, Lachine Borough mayor dives into Lac Saint Louis to promote his fight to install floating docks on the Lachine waterfront for recreational swimming.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home