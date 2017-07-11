Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 11 2017 6:59pm
02:29

Uber accounts hacked, Toronto users billed for trips in Russia

Tue, Jul 11: Two Toronto Uber users checked the app to see their accounts were billed for trips they didn’t take, in countries they weren’t in. Sean O’Shea has more on what happened.

