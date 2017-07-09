Global News at 6 Montreal
July 9 2017 6:19pm
01:43

Record-breaking crowd take in Montreal ComicCon

It was a record-breaking year at Montreal ComicCon with 58,000 people attending the expo geared to fans of sci-fi, horror, anime, video games and comic books. Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes reports.

