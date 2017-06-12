Global News at Noon Calgary
June 12 2017 2:00pm
Husband of Calgary gas and dash victim Maryam Rashidi dies in BC crash

Mon, Jun 12: The husband of a woman killed in a hit-and-run gas-and-dash at a Calgary gas station has been killed in a car crash in B.C. Gord Gillies reports.

