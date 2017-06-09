Global News at 5:30 Montreal
June 9 2017 6:05pm
Côte Saint-Luc mayor hopes to serve another term

Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein formally announced that he will be throwing his hat in the ring and will be running for re-election in this year’s November elections.

