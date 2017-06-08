‘One Water Street’ is developer’s vision for downtown Kelowna dirt pile

Kerkhoff Construction is hoping to build the tallest buildings in downtown Kelowna.

‘One Water Street’ is envisioned to be two, 29 and 36 storey buildings at the corner of Water and Ellis Streets, where a large pre-load dirt pile has been located for more than a decade.

A public open house took place Wednesday night at the Laurel Building, where neighbours had a chance to view artists renderings of the project.

Kerkhoff Construction has partnered with North American Development Group for the tower project.

‘One,Water Street’ goes to first reading at Kelowna City Council Monday, June 12.

The developer is looking for a height variance to go beyond the current 24 storey limit.

Kerkhoff Construction built the first highrise in Kelowna in 1980; Executive House at the corner of Richter Street and Leon Avenue.

The company is currently building 1151 Sunset Drive, the former Lucaya condo site that sat derelict for years.