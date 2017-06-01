Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
June 1 2017 8:02pm
01:50

Loading...

Parents in Calgary Zone schools warned of potential whooping cough risk

Thu, Jun 1: Parents in the Okotoks area are being asked to take precautions after a cluster of whooping cough cases were recently diagnosed. Bindu Suri reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home