Kelowna’s Water Street living up to its name

Kelowna’s Water Street is near Okanagan Lake, but not close enough to explain recent flooding.

Large puddles began to form Tuesday night and have expanded exponentially Wednesday near the Delta Grand Hotel and Prospera Place.

The street is covered in one location.

The City has been pumping out storm sewers in some locations where water has backed up as Okanagan Lake continues to rise to record levels.

Storm water normally flows into Okanagan Lake.

A nearby parking lot is also collecting water.