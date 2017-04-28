Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 28 2017 7:00pm
Police issue warning over ‘Blue Whale’ suicide challenge

Fri, Apr 28: Teens are playing a deadly game online where the last task is to commit suicide. Police in France have even put out a public safety alert. Minna Rhee reports.

