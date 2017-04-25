Chiefs win in OT forces game 7 against Vees

Scarborough, Ontario native Will Calverley’s thrilling overtime goal for the BCHL Chilliwack Chiefs prompted a Penticton arena to fill with the drone of boos Monday night.

Penticton Vees fans were on the edge of their seats into the fourth period of play, as a game six victory could have won the Okanagan hockey team the BCHL Fred Page Cup.

But it wasn’t to be.

The Chiefs won 3-2 over the Vees, forcing game seven of the series and returning play to their barn in Chilliwack Tuesday night.

Penticton’s chances of winning looked promising in the first two periods of play.

Grant Cruikshank opened up scoring after the Vees pummeled the Chiefs netminder at 11:46 of the first period.

Owen Sillinger widened the Vees lead to 2-0 late in the second period.

Chilliwack responded in the third with goals from Davis Bunz and Kohen Olischefski to tie up the game.

The Chiefs were 1/5 on the power play while the Vees were 0/2.

Chilliwack out shot Penticton 30-27.

The overtime win means the best of seven series is tied at three games a piece.

The last time the two franchises met in the BCHL championship round was 1973, when the Penticton Broncos took the best of seven series 4-3 over the Chilliwack Bruins.