Global News Morning Edmonton
April 6 2017 8:44am
04:33

Loading...

Vimy 100 Yeg – A Commemoration

April 9, 2017 marks 100 years since the Battle of Vimy Ridge. The Vimy 100 Yeg committee is commemorating the battle that forged our nation and the sacrifices those soldiers made for our freedom

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home