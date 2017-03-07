Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 7 2017 8:58pm
Rural Alberta leaders raise the alarm over crime rates

The mayor of Amisk says his village of 200 has seen two bank robberies, one involving a machete, in the last year. As Fletcher Kent reports, he’s come to Edmonton to push for help.

