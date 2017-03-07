Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
March 7 2017 8:10pm
Onoway residents shocked by pink tap water

Bright pink liquid streaming from the taps in Onoway had people questioning the safety of having a shower, doing their laundry and drinking the water. Shallima Maharaj has more from the town.

