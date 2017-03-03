Global News at 6 Saskatoon
March 3 2017 3:10pm
Saskatoon weather outlook: freezing rain, snow this weekend

Freezing rain, accumulating snow and rain this weekend as we cool back down in Saskatoon’s weather forecast. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan has your weekend outlook.

