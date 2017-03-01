Global News at 5:30 Montreal
March 1 2017 5:29pm
P.K. Subban charity work honoured by Governor General

Wed, Mar 1: Defenceman P.K. Subban said he is “honoured” to receive the Meritorious Service Decoration from Gov. Gen. David Johnston Wednesday. Global’s Matt Grillo reports.

