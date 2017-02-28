Global News Morning Saskatoon February 28 2017 9:23am 06:35 Loading... Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark on arenas, barriers and playgrounds Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark discusses more funding for the new University of Saskatchewan hockey arena, barriers on Circle Drive and playgrounds at new schools. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3277902/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3277902/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3277902/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/613/679/2017-02-28T14-24-32.133Z--640x360.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?