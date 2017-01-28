Global News at 6 Montreal
January 28 2017 7:10pm
Mark Lafleur accused of receiving stolen goods

Sat, Jan 28: Mark Lafleur, who was arrested earlier this week with three other men in connection with a string of break-ins in Pointe-Claire was charged with receiving stolen goods.

