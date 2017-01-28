Global News Morning Edmonton
January 28 2017 12:22pm
In the Global Edmonton kitchen with Vivo Ristorante

Sat, Jan 28 – Vivo Ristorante opened in July 2011, bringing traditional Italian dining to Edmonton. They have a brand new spot opening up in Ice District in February.

