January 23 2017 6:26pm
Teen in serious condition after being stabbed in Toronto high school

Mon, Jan 23: A 17-year-old was stabbed in the cafeteria of Thistletown Collegiate Institute as classmates watched in horror. Marianne Dimain reports.

