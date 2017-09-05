Connor McDavid most popular Albertan, Brian Jean most popular politician: poll

Connor McDavid is the most liked person in Alberta according to a new poll.

A Mainstreet Research survey found the Edmonton Oilers’ young superstar is more popular than 17 other politicians and athletes in the province included in the poll.

The survey showed that 48 per cent of Albertans had a favourable view of McDavid, which was equal to United Conservative Party (UCP) leadership candidate Brian Jean. However, nine per cent of respondents said they had a negative view of the Oiler while 19 per cent said the same about Jean, which means McDavid had a better net score in the popularity contest.

The Calgary Flames’ Johnny Gaudreau was the second most popular person on the list because he had a better net score than Jean.

When it comes to politicians only, Mainstreet president Quito Maggi said there’s a clear partisan divide as almost all conservative politicians had positive ratings while every NDP politician had a negative rating.

“The one exception to this rule is MLA Derek Fildebrandt who scored a -18, putting him below several NDP cabinet ministers,” Maggi said.

The survey also suggested interim UCP leader Nathan Cooper is not well known. Eighty-five per cent of respondents either didn’t know Cooper or didn’t have a strong opinion about him.

When it comes to the mayors of Alberta’s two major cities, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson scored well in his city, while Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi registered a negative rating of -15 in his city.

“It’s important to note that favourability is not the same as approval or voting intention,” Maggi said.

The Calgary Stampeders’ Bo Levi Mitchell and the Edmonton Eskimos Mike Reilly rounded out the top five most popular people in the survey.