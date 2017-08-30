RCMP investigate suspicious death of 16-month-old girl northeast of Edmonton

RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a 16-month-old girl who died at an Edmonton-area hospital Tuesday after she was initially brought to the Cold Lake hospital Saturday night.

It’s not known who brought the girl to the hospital or what condition she was in at the time.

Police said the toddler’s death is considered suspicious. Officers will not be releasing further details on the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled in Edmonton on Wednesday.

Cold Lake is located about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Anyone with information on the girl’s death is asked to call the Cold Lake RCMP detachment. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.