Crime
August 30, 2017 12:53 pm
Updated: August 30, 2017 12:56 pm

RCMP investigate suspicious death of 16-month-old girl northeast of Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

File: RCMP cruiser

File / The Canadian Press
A A

RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a 16-month-old girl who died at an Edmonton-area hospital Tuesday after she was initially brought to the Cold Lake hospital Saturday night.

It’s not known who brought the girl to the hospital or what condition she was in at the time.

Police said the toddler’s death is considered suspicious. Officers will not be releasing further details on the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled in Edmonton on Wednesday.

Cold Lake is located about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Anyone with information on the girl’s death is asked to call the Cold Lake RCMP detachment. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
16-month-old girl
16-month-old girl's death
Cold Lake
Cold Lake girl's death
Cold Lake suspicious death
Cold Lake toddler death
Sudden Death
Sudden death Cold Lake
Suspicious Death
Toddler sudden death
Toddler suspicious death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News