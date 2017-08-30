Theft charge for man rescued from South Saskatchewan River

A man who was rescued from the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon has been charged with theft.
Saskatoon police said they received a call Tuesday evening that a man was walking in the river near the CPR Train Bridge.
READ MORE: Man pulled from South Saskatchewan River wanted by police
They then received a second call stating the man was holding a bridge pillar.
Officers located the man, who was intoxicated.
The Saskatoon Fire Department water rescue team was called in and they brought the man to shore.
READ MORE: 2 men injured in personal watercraft collision on river in Saskatoon
Police ran a check on the 37-year-old man and found that he was wanted for theft.
He has been charged and an appearance in Saskatoon provincial court is pending.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.