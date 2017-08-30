Crime
August 30, 2017 8:04 am

Theft charge for man rescued from South Saskatchewan River

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Intoxicated man rescued from the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon charged with theft.

Devin Sauer / Global News
A A

A man who was rescued from the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon has been charged with theft.

Saskatoon police said they received a call Tuesday evening that a man was walking in the river near the CPR Train Bridge.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Man pulled from South Saskatchewan River wanted by police

They then received a second call stating the man was holding a bridge pillar.

Officers located the man, who was intoxicated.

The Saskatoon Fire Department water rescue team was called in and they brought the man to shore.

READ MORE: 2 men injured in personal watercraft collision on river in Saskatoon

Police ran a check on the 37-year-old man and found that he was wanted for theft.

He has been charged and an appearance in Saskatoon provincial court is pending.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Saskatoon Fire Department
Saskatoon Fire Department Water Rescue Team
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
South Saskatchewan River
Theft
Water Rescue Team

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News