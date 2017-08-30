Theft charge for man rescued from South Saskatchewan River

A man who was rescued from the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon has been charged with theft.

Saskatoon police said they received a call Tuesday evening that a man was walking in the river near the CPR Train Bridge.

They then received a second call stating the man was holding a bridge pillar.

Officers located the man, who was intoxicated.

The Saskatoon Fire Department water rescue team was called in and they brought the man to shore.

Police ran a check on the 37-year-old man and found that he was wanted for theft.

He has been charged and an appearance in Saskatoon provincial court is pending.