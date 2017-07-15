Canada
July 15, 2017 12:53 pm
Updated: July 15, 2017 12:59 pm

2 men injured in watercraft collision on river in Saskatoon

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Emergency services in Saskatoon were called to a collision between two watercraft on the South Saskatchewan River.

File / Global News
Two men were hospitalized after a collision between two watercraft on the river in Saskatoon on Friday.

Just after 8 p.m. CT, emergency services were called to the crash near the University Bridge.

Police said the watercraft collided while riding on the South Saskatchewan River.

EMS took the two men, who sustained minor injuries, to hospital.

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The collision is under investigation.

