2 men injured in watercraft collision on river in Saskatoon
Two men were hospitalized after a collision between two watercraft on the river in Saskatoon on Friday.
Just after 8 p.m. CT, emergency services were called to the crash near the University Bridge.
Police said the watercraft collided while riding on the South Saskatchewan River.
EMS took the two men, who sustained minor injuries, to hospital.
Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The collision is under investigation.
