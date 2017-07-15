2 men injured in watercraft collision on river in Saskatoon

Two men were hospitalized after a collision between two watercraft on the river in Saskatoon on Friday.

Just after 8 p.m. CT, emergency services were called to the crash near the University Bridge.

READ MORE: Water rescue team helps capture injured pelican along South Saskatchewan River

Police said the watercraft collided while riding on the South Saskatchewan River.

EMS took the two men, who sustained minor injuries, to hospital.

READ MORE: Stolen SUV ends up in South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon

Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The collision is under investigation.