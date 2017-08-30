Toronto police concerned for safety of missing elderly man

Toronto police are appealing for the public’s help locating an elderly man who went missing last week.
Police said 77-year-old Kahsai Semereab was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 11:30 a.m. in the area of Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive.
He is described as 5’5″ tall, with a skinny build and weighs approximately 120 to 150 lbs.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt with yellow stripes, grey khaki pants, sandals and walks with a brass cane.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
