August 30, 2017 7:23 am

Toronto police concerned for safety of missing elderly man

By Web Producer  Global News

Kahsai Semereab, 77, was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, at 11:30 a.m., in the Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive area.

Toronto Police
Toronto police are appealing for the public’s help locating an elderly man who went missing last week.

Police said 77-year-old Kahsai Semereab was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 11:30 a.m. in the area of Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive.

He is described as 5’5″ tall, with a skinny build and weighs approximately 120 to 150 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with yellow stripes, grey khaki pants, sandals and walks with a brass cane.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

