Montrealers bracing for potential gas hike

Hurricane Harvey’s repercussions are being felt as far north as Canada and it’s hitting Montrealers at the pumps.

Gas prices were averaging nearly $1.16 per litre on Tuesday.

But according to Dan McTeague, a gas industry expert with Gasbuddy.com, Montrealers across the island could be waking up to pay up to 15 cents more per litre Wednesday morning.

“How does anybody who drives a car feels like?” asked Judy, who was filling up at an Ultramar in Côte Saint-Luc on Tuesday. “Its awful. It’s going up and up and up and it never goes down.”

Some major Texas refineries have shut down their operations because of flooding or as a precautionary measure.

Many of their pipelines feed the north which means a shortage is looming.

Last week, Montreal was enjoying a low in prices but since Harvey hit the U.S., the trend is upwards.

Some Montrealers were rushing to gas stations to fill up before the potential hike.

“I feel bad,” driver Roger Milo said. “If you have a car, you need the gas. We have no choice, we have to pay.”

McTeague said Montrealers will have to get used to high gas prices for at least a couple of days.