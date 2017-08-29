Fire ban issued in Calgary ahead of Labour Day weekend

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) issued a fire ban Tuesday amid “unseasonably dry, hot conditions” that includes all city parks. The city, along with various parts of southern Alberta, has remained under a heat warning since Monday afternoon.

“Today’s fire ban reflects significant, increased risk of outdoor fires due to unseasonably dry ground conditions combined with high daytime temperatures,” deputy chief Allan Ball said in a release.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice, “when ground and weather conditions are no longer deemed a risk to health and safety,” the CFD said.

Under the ban, Calgarians are prohibited from using:

Open fires

Fire pits

Outdoor chimeneas

Solid fuel barbecues and stoves (charcoal briquettes or wood)

Tiki torches

Fireworks and exploding targets

“We don’t normally see outdoor grasses and ground cover this dry until late September or early October, after fall frost has dried and cured these available fuels,” Ball said. “These are extreme conditions and Calgarians should not use their backyard fire pits, recreational campfires, outdoor chimeneas or solid-fuel barbecues.”

Residents should be especially careful in natural areas and green spaces with dry grasses, shrubs or dried leaves.

The following are currently allowed while the ban is in place:

Portable propane fire pits that are CSA-approved or UL-certified

Gas or propane stoves and barbeques that are CSA-approved or UL-certified

Patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant)

Internal household fire places

Indoor open air fire permits

For more information on Calgary fire bans and fire safety advisories, visit calgary.ca/firebans or contact 311. Call 911 to report a fire.