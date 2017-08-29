Eminem leads Reading Festival crowd in anti-Trump chant

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Eminem was in the U.K. this weekend and he decided to bring his opinion of U.S. politics on stage.

While on stage at the 2017 Reading Festival in Reading, England, Eminem declared that he didn’t want to be “all political and sh*t,” but had to express his feelings about the current U.S. president.

“I don’t want to cause any controversy so I won’t say no names,” Eminem began.

“But this motherf***er Donald Trump, I can’t stand,” Eminem said. “So before we get into this next song, Reading, we would like to request something of you.”

The rapper then led the crowd in a chant. When he yelled “f**k” the crowd would follow with “Trump.”

“He’s got our country all f***ed up,” Eminem said, before performing his song, White America.

The “f**k Trump” chant is not the Detroit rapper’s first time taking on the U.S. president.

During a show in Glasgow last week, Eminem wore a T-shirt that read “FACK TRUMP” and he didn’t hold back his feelings.

“Scotland might have to be our new home because right now sh*t ain’t going so well in the States. And I just want to take this moment right now to say motherf*** Donald Trump,” the rapper declared.

In October, Eminem surprised the world with a new song titled Campaign Speech, in which he raps about the 2016 election, race issues and pop culture, among many other hot-button themes.

In the eight-minute long track, Eminem drops references to Trayvon Martin, George Zimmerman, Colin Kaepernick, and Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof.

Eminem takes shots at Trump around the four-minute mark: “You say Trump don’t kiss a** like a puppet cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the funded/And that’s what you wanted, a f***ing loose cannon who’s blunt with his hand on the button who doesn’t have to answer to no one? Great idea,” he raps.

Back in 2015, he also called Trump out in a six-minute freestyle on radio show Sway in the Morning.

He said: “”I’m f***ing worse than Donald Trump/On Lexapro in Mexico across from a Texaco in a McDonald’s drunk.”