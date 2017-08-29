Saskatoon Hilltops enter bye week undefeated

The Saskatoon Hilltops are heading into their bye week undefeated, one of only two teams in the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) with an unblemished record – the other being the Edmonton Huskies.

The Toppers turned in another dominating performance on the weekend, downing the Ottawa Sooners 49-15.

The Hilltops lead the league in scoring and have given up the fewest points.

The team isn’t letting their early season success get to their heads as they prepare to take on their arch-rivals, the Regina Thunder.

“Two Saturdays from now it’s going to be a different atmosphere,” Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant said.

“We’re 3-0, which means nothing, it’s zero-zero, you know we can’t wait to get Regina in here in two weeks.”

Logan Fischer, the leading rusher in the PFC, said it’s not only a matter of respecting the teams they are playing, but staying focused.

“We have good enough coaches to keep us level, you could say, and really focused,” Fisher said.

The Hilltops and Thunder meet at SMF Field on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. CT.