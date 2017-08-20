Football, teaching and chocolate: Saskatoon Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant

If you’ve ever attended a Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) game at SMF field, it would be impossible not to notice or hear Saskatoon Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant.

While the team has undergone many changes over the years, his passion for the game is just as strong.

“I still feel like a kid when I get out here,” Sargeant said.

The 52-year-old is in his 20th season as the head coach and still gets nervous after a series of losses.

“The insecurities of a coach are unbelievable. You lose that confidence, it’s like anything, hey you’re not turning back and I’ve never quit on anything,” Sargeant said.

He played tight end for the Toppers in the 80s and was equally competitive on the field, but defensive backs coach Brent Turkington fondly remembers the receiver’s affinity for chocolate.

“He knew what each chocolate bar would weigh, and then he’d give you a hard time because if you got a Jersey Milk or something like that it would be like you know, ‘hey man that thing only has 44 grams, the Oh Henry! is like 68 or something,’” Turkington said.

“Chocolate was my go to, but I’m trying to get away from that, doctor’s orders,” Sargeant said with a smile.

After he hung up the cleats, Sargeant pursed a career in education and is now a high school principal.

“Is there not a more natural thing than being an educator and being a coach? If it wasn’t for education, I wouldn’t be a coach,” Sargeant said.

Former student and current Hilltop Cam Schnitzler can comment on his coach’s style.

“He’s definitely a lot more composed as a principle, in that kind of role. He kind of lets loose out here and he vents any frustration on us when he gets out here,” Schnitzler said.

In his two decades as head coach, Sargeant has accomplished almost every major milestone. He’s a two-time national Coach of the Year and won the Canadian Bowl 10 times, but there’s still one thing he wants to add to his legacy.

“No team has ever won four championships in a row and this team has that opportunity, so that’s why I’m here this year,” Sargeant said.

While it might not taste as good as chocolate, setting the CJFL record for consecutive national titles would also be pretty sweet.