B.C. wildfire status Monday: Premier John Horgan to visit wildfire regions

B.C. Premier John Horgan will visit areas affected by the wildfires today.

Horgan will be joined by Minister of Forests Doug Donaldson as they travel to Kamloops, Cache Creek, Ashcroft and Kelowna.

The premier recently extended B.C.’s state of emergency to Sept. 1 as crews continue to battle more than 100 wildfires in the interior.

MAP: Location of wildfires burning around B.C.

The weekend was particularly challenging for firefighters battling the flames as temperatures soared past 30 C. The hot temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week.

An aggressive wildfire that broke out in Joe Rich forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes this weekend. That order was partially rescinded on Sunday afternoon but roughly 500 residents remain on evacuation order due to the so-called Philpott Road Wildfire.

WATCH: Philpott Road wildfire uncontained but less aggressive

FULL COVERAGE: Wildfires burning around B.C.

Meanwhile, a two-hectare wildfire has broken out near Squamish.

The fire is burning along a forest service road.

It’s not yet known when it started.

— With files from CKNW