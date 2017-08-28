CAMI workers in Ingersoll vote in favour of possible strike action

As hundreds of workers are set to be let go from the CAMI automotive plant in Ingersoll, union members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of potentially hitting the pickets lines next month.

Unifor Local 88 members gathered at Centennial Hall on Sunday, where 99.8 per cent voted in favour of strike action if a new deal is not reached by 10:59 p.m. on Sept. 17 which is when the current contract expires.

Talks between the bargaining committee and General Motors Canada started earlier this month.

According to a media release issued after the strike mandate meeting, the union is looking for a deal that contains “a commitment to address shop floor issues, improved wages and benefits, and a new investment at our facility.”

It goes on to say that “the membership needs to be rewarded for meeting all of the quality and productivity targets, along with working 24 hours a day, 6 days a week for the past 8 years. GM CAMI Assembly Ingersoll makes over $2.0 billion per year.”

As the union prepares for possible strike action, 400 workers are set to lose their jobs this week.

The automaker announced earlier this year it was slashing 625 jobs as production of the GMC Terrain was being moved to Mexico.

The number of layoffs was later reduced after some workers took buyouts and retirement packages and CAMI realized there was more work than previously thought.