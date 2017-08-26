Canada
August 26, 2017
Updated: August 26, 2017 4:52 pm

Impaired driver who struck men 3 times over legal limit: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say they have charged an alleged impaired driver who struck two men on Saturday.

Saskatoon police say they have charged an alleged impaired driver who struck two men on Saturday.

The collision occurred just after 10:30 a.m. CT in the 2300-block of 33rd Street West.

Police said the two men were working around a moving company van when an eastbound car collided with them.

One of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The other man was not injured.

The 21-year-old driver of the car was arrested for impaired driving. Police said subsequent breath tests indicated her blood alcohol content was over three times the legal limit.

She is facing a charge of impaired driving causing bodily harm and will be brought before a justice of the peace later today.

