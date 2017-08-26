Impaired driver who struck men 3 times over legal limit: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say they have charged an alleged impaired driver who struck two men on Saturday.

The collision occurred just after 10:30 a.m. CT in the 2300-block of 33rd Street West.

Police said the two men were working around a moving company van when an eastbound car collided with them.

One of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The other man was not injured.

The 21-year-old driver of the car was arrested for impaired driving. Police said subsequent breath tests indicated her blood alcohol content was over three times the legal limit.

She is facing a charge of impaired driving causing bodily harm and will be brought before a justice of the peace later today.