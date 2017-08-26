Impaired driver who struck men 3 times over legal limit: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police say they have charged an alleged impaired driver who struck two men on Saturday.
The collision occurred just after 10:30 a.m. CT in the 2300-block of 33rd Street West.
READ MORE: 4 alleged impaired drivers charged over weekend by Battlefords RCMP
Police said the two men were working around a moving company van when an eastbound car collided with them.
One of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
The other man was not injured.
READ MORE: Man accused of ramming Saskatoon police cruiser with stolen vehicle
The 21-year-old driver of the car was arrested for impaired driving. Police said subsequent breath tests indicated her blood alcohol content was over three times the legal limit.
She is facing a charge of impaired driving causing bodily harm and will be brought before a justice of the peace later today.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.